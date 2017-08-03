Enjoy lunch and dinner deals during Chestnut Hill's summer Restaurant Week

Chestnut Hill will host a summer Restaurant Week from Sunday, Aug. 13, through Friday, Aug. 18.

Participating restaurants will offer multicourse lunch and dinner options for $15 and $30. Special floral-themed cocktails will be available for purchase, too.

Chestnut Hill’s green landscapes, lush gardens, public parks and renowned architecture earned the neighborhood the distinct designation of Philadelphia’s Garden District in 1997.

Find Restaurant Week deals at these 10 restaurants:

• Campbell's Place

• Chestnut Grill and Sidewalk Cafe

• Chestnut Hill Brewing Co.

• King's Garden Chinese Cuisine

• McNally's Tavern Chestnut Hill

• Mica Restaurant

• Night Kitchen Bakery & Cafe

• Paris Bistro

• Tavern on the Hill

• TradeWinds BYOB

View full menus here.

Parking is free in Chestnut Hill after 6 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 13 through Friday, Aug. 18

$15 or $30 per person

Chestnut Hill