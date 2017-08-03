Food & Drink Restaurant Week
01-060316_McNallys_Carroll.jpg Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

McNally's Tavern on Germantown Avenue in Chestnut Hill.

August 03, 2017

Enjoy lunch and dinner deals during Chestnut Hill's summer Restaurant Week

10 restaurants are participating

Food & Drink Restaurant Week Chestnut Hill Suburbs Restaurants Philadelphia
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

Chestnut Hill will host a summer Restaurant Week from Sunday, Aug. 13, through Friday, Aug. 18. 

Participating restaurants will offer multicourse lunch and dinner options for $15 and $30. Special floral-themed cocktails will be available for purchase, too.

Chestnut Hill’s green landscapes, lush gardens, public parks and renowned architecture earned the neighborhood the distinct designation of Philadelphia’s Garden District in 1997.

Find Restaurant Week deals at these 10 restaurants:

• Campbell's Place
• Chestnut Grill and Sidewalk Cafe
• Chestnut Hill Brewing Co.
• King's Garden Chinese Cuisine
• McNally's Tavern Chestnut Hill
• Mica Restaurant
• Night Kitchen Bakery & Cafe
• Paris Bistro
• Tavern on the Hill
• TradeWinds BYOB

View full menus here.

Parking is free in Chestnut Hill after 6 p.m.

Chestnut Hill Restaurant Week 2017

Sunday, Aug. 13 through Friday, Aug. 18
$15 or $30 per person
Chestnut Hill

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Just In

Must Read

History

01_ThenNow_Carroll.jpg

Travel 100 years into history and back with these then-and-now Philly photos

Eagles

080317_Smallwood_Rich

Wendell Smallwood’s physical running style standing out at Eagles training camp

Opinion

Applebee's

Stop blaming millennials for 'killing' things that suck

Eagles

080217_Birds_AP

What they’re saying: The Eagles are likely to improve in 2017

Escapes

Limited - Havana Cuba

$539 & up -- 4-Day Cuba Cruise w/Havana Overnight

 *
Myrtle Beach Girlfriend Getaway Deals

Myrtle Beach Girlfriend Getaway Deals, Save up to 40%

 *
Limited - Hurricane Harbor

$55 & up -- Arlington Hotel Stays + Hurricane Harbor Ticket
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.