Brendan Creato Case Prisons
092817_Creato_Carroll.jpg Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

David DJ Creato, 24, stood alongside his attorney, Richard J. Fuschino Jr., at Camden County Superior Court, Friday, Sept. 29, 2017. Creato was sentenced to 10 years in a manslaughter plea deal.

November 03, 2017

Child killer DJ Creato serving prison term at youth facility

'He should be in big boy prison,' one woman wrote on Facebook

Brendan Creato Case Prisons South Jersey Criminal Justice Brendan Creato Case Burlington County
By Kevin C. Shelly
PhillyVoice Contributor

David “DJ” Creato is serving his manslaughter prison sentence for the death of his three-year old son at the Garden State Youth Correctional Facility, an assignment that has caused a bit of a stir on social media.

It’s partly about the word “youth” in the prison’s title and what that seems to imply.

But it is also because of the perception that there are harder places for violent criminals to serve prison time in New Jersey, and the feeling among some that a father who admits to killing a son should be dealt with harshly.

While his sentence was 10 years for causing Brendan’s death, it is possible Creato could be out in as little as six years and 10 months due to time-served and parole. The state Department of Corrections has set a parole date of July 10, 2024.

“If you kill your child you deserve to be in the big boy prison” said Diane Succio, a vocal member of the Creato Trial Discussion Group on Facebook since the group began, who likened the youth facility to a “picnic” compared to other prisons for older inmates.

Creato deserved more time behind bars, added the South Jersey native, who lives out of state but still has family in New Jersey.

“My Lord, you get more time for drug offenses and third DUIs. I believe he got off with a slap on the wrist,” Succio said. “What does that show future child killers?”

Another caustic poster in the group wrote: "He got off so easy but he’ll always be a kid killer. Maybe he’ll get caught suffocating another kid in there and get life."

State Department of Corrections spokesman Matt Schuman confirmed Creato’s incarceration at the Burlington County facility on Tuesday.

But Shuman said the rules are the same in all state prison facilities and despite the word “youth” in the title, Garden State is aimed at younger adults, prisoners from 18 to 30 years old, but “that’s not an absolute.”

“The idea is that is it best not to house young prisoners with hardened criminals,” said Schuman.

NoneSource/NJDOC

David “DJ” Creato's prison mugshot.

The spokesman said inmates follow the same rules no matter there they are held and “are not treated better or worse.”

After an intake and orientation following his guilty plea, Creato was moved to the youth facility in a small community named Crosswicks in Chesterfield Township, Burlington County.

It is possible Creato, 24, could serve his entire term there, Schuman said.

Creato's father, David Creato Sr., declined comment. He has said his son is not guilty, but took a plea deal to put an end to the case.

Creato entered a guilty plea on Sept. 29, acknowledging he’d deprived his three-year-old son of oxygen on Oct. 13, 2015.

He entered the plea after a first trial ended last spring with a hung jury, preempting his retrial on murder and child endangerment charges.

06052015_Kevin_Shelly

Kevin C. Shelly

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

103117_Ajayi-2_AP

Why Jay Ajayi cost so little – and why those red flags don't seem to worry Eagles

LGBT

11012017_William_Way_convo_NHM

One year later: Strides made on Gayborhood racism, but work still to be done

Restaurants

Le Bec FIn

10 of Philly's most missed closed restaurants

Hospitals

Jefferson Hospital

Here's how Philly hospitals grade out in survey on patient safety

Escapes

Limited - Arizona

$919 & up -- 4.5-Star Winter Cancun Vacation w/Air

 *
Limited - Holiday Inn Montego Bay Jamaica

$639 & up -- Montego Bay: All-Incl. Getaway w/Upgrade & Air

 *
Limited - Great Barrier Reef - Australia

$1999 & up -- Australia: Reef, Rock & City Experiences w/Air

 **
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.