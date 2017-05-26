Chip Kelly hired by ESPN as college football studio analyst

Chip Kelly went back to college. Sort of. Kelly will become a college football studio analyst for ESPN on Saturday mornings, the network announced on Friday.

Kelly spoke about his role in ESPN's announcement:

"Over the last 30 years, I have experienced football from one perspective -- as a coach," Kelly said in a statement. "Working in television will allow me to see the game from a different angle; simultaneously, I'll provide viewers an insight to the mindset of a coach and team while offering alternative views of various situations.

"Once I decided to make the move to TV, my familiarity with ESPN, combined with their high-quality production and vital role in college football, it was easily the best network suited for me."

His role won't be limited to college football, according to ESPN's statement. He'll also provide NFL analysis on Sunday morning on SportsCenter.

Kelly, of course, was thought of as a highly innovative coach during his successful career at Oregon, which carried over (initially) to the pros with the Philadelphia Eagles, before his tenure came to a crash at the tail end of the 2015 season.

Kelly was always good for the occasional funny quip, before he tired of the media, anyway. To be determined if his personality can sustain on TV.

