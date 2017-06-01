Politics Controversy
New Jersey Governor Chris Christie speaks about cybersecurity in Trenton on June 1, 2017.

June 01, 2017

Chris Christie: 'Disgusting' Kathy Griffin should be blackballed for photo with severed Trump head

By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie's days in office may be approaching the end, but that isn't stopping him from offering his opinion on the boundaries of an increasingly hostile political climate in the United States.

During an appearance in Trenton Thursday, Christie was asked about the widely condemned photoshoot in which comedian Kathy Griffin held up a bloody replica of Donald Trump's severed head.

Christie, who backed Trump's 2016 candidacy after his own presidential bid unraveled, said at a news conference that Griffin should be blackballed from here forward, NJ.com reports.

"She's disgusting," Christie said. "And it's completely outrageous. I don't think anybody should hire her again for anything."

Griffin posted a public apology after backlash against the Tyler Shields photo swept the nation, costing the comedian both her CNN "New Year's Eve Live" gig with Anderson Cooper and a sponsorship deal with Squatty Potty.

Earlier this year, Christie criticized late night host Stephen Colbert for a crude joke he made about President Trump's relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"For some reason," Christie said Thursday, "it seems to be two standards applied here."

Michael Tanenbaum

