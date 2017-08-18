Chris Long supports Malcolm Jenkins during anthem protest

PHILADELPHIA — Chris Long, the Philadelphia defensive end who grew up in Charlottesville, Virginia, put his arm around teammate Malcolm Jenkins as a show of unity during the national anthem before the Eagles' exhibition game Thursday night against Buffalo.

Jenkins stood with his right fist raised in the air as he's done since last season. Long was to his right with his left arm on Jenkins' shoulder.

"I think it's a good time for people that look like me to be there for people that are fighting for equality," Long said.