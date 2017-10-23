Politics Chris Christie
Christie Trump Evan Vucci, File/AP

In a Wednesday, March 29, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump shakes hands with New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie during an opioid and drug abuse listening session in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, D.C.

October 23, 2017

Christie denies making remark about Trump, opioid crisis

By Associated Press

TRENTON, N.J. — New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is denying a published report that he said Donald Trump's "presidency is over" if he doesn't recognize the seriousness of the opioid crisis.

Former Rhode Island Rep. Patrick Kennedy told The Washington Post that the Republican governor made the comments. Kennedy serves on the federal opioid commission that Christie chairs.

In a statement issued Monday, Christie says the remarks attributed to him "are false." 

He added that Trump understands the issue and supports the efforts to combat it. Christie says he is "confident that the president's actions will speak louder than anything else."

Kennedy, a Democrat who now lives in southern New Jersey, said commission members are worried that their recommendation that Trump declare a national emergency on opioids will not be adopted.

