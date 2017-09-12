US News Top News
September 12, 2017

Christie disputes claims Bannon made about him in interview

By Associated Press

TRENTON, N.J. — New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is disputing comments former White House adviser Steve Bannon made about him during an interview with CBS News.

Bannon claimed Christie was passed over for a cabinet position in the Trump administration because the Republican governor was reluctant to publicly support the then-GOP presidential candidate after the release of video showing Trump making vulgar remarks about women.

Bannon said he discussed the issue with Christie. But Christie said Monday night that the conversations never happened, saying he didn't need to speak with "staffers" because he was speaking directly with Trump.

Christie also said people won't care about anything else Bannon has to say because the former adviser was "fired."

The interview with Bannon aired Sunday on "60 Minutes."

