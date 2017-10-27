Politics Donald Trump
Trump Opioids Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie speaks to members of the media outside the West Wing of the White House in Washington after hearing President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump speak on the opioid crisis on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017.

October 27, 2017

Christie says he's not sure Trump will run again

Politics Donald Trump United States Washington D.C. Chris Christie Associated Press
By Associated Press

WASHINGTON — New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is advancing the idea that President Donald Trump might not want to serve a second term.

Christie said on NBC's "Today" show that four years is a long time, especially for someone who hasn't spent a lifetime in politics.

And so Christie says those years may affect Trump "differently" than they would a seasoned politician.

Christie was asked if he would support Trump for re-election. He said yes, but added that he is not sure a re-election campaign will happen.

Trump already has an active re-election campaign that is raising millions and often talks about serving eight years. Christie ran for president but dropped out and endorsed Trump in February 2016 after a poor showing in New Hampshire.

Just In

Must Read

Police

10272017_DiNubile_Miller

Roman Catholic placed on lockdown as police investigate South Philadelphia shooting

Eagles

102717ZachErtz

Mailbag: Which Eagles players are early Pro Bowl candidates?

Opinion

Trick or Treat Stock

Dear parents, marijuana edibles shouldn't be your biggest Halloween fear

Musicians

Craig Finn

Craig Finn is holding steady as a solo artist

Escapes

Limited - Ireland

$1149 & up -- 6-Night Ireland Trip incl. Tours & Breakfast

 *
Limited - Kissimmee Florida

FL: Kissimmee Deals Through Fall, Save up to 40%

 *
Limited - Great Barrier Reef - Australia

$1999 & up -- Australia: Reef, Rock & City Experiences w/Air

 **
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.