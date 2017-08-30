Christie slams Ted Cruz, calls him 'disgusting' while talking hurricane relief

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie isn't holding back his feelings toward Texas Sen. Ted Cruz as the state begins to feel the impact of Hurricane Harvey.

Christie appeared on CNN's "New Day" with Chris Cuomo on Wednesday, where he called Cruz "disgusting" for "repeating the same reprehensible lies about what happened with [Hurricane] Sandy."

A handful of Republicans are blasting Cruz, who will need federal funding for Harvey's cleanup efforts despite his opposition to a Superstorm Sandy relief bill after the storm slammed New Jersey and parts of New York in 2012.

"Let me be very clear about this – Sen. Cruz was playing politics in 2012, trying to make himself look like the biggest conservative in the world," Christie said on Wednesday. "And what I said at the time, both to him and everybody else, was if you represent a coastal state, don't do this because your day is going to come and you're going to expect people to help you."

Cruz said on MSNBC on Monday that the $50 billion bill was filled with extra "pork."



"I see Sen. Cruz and it's disgusting to me that he stands in a recovery center with victims standing behind him as a backdrop," Christie said on "New Day." "He's still repeating the same reprehensible lies about what happened in Sandy [and] called on Congress Wednesday morning to work fast on a bill to aid Texas after Hurricane Harvey."

Christie has appeared on several major news outlets, including MSNBC, to voice his dissatisfaction with Cruz.

The New Jersey governor has also sent a small crew of National Guardsmen to assist with Harvey's devastation. About 30 people have been reported dead since the hurricane made landfall last week, according to The New York Times.