Get a sneak peek of Christmas Village before it officially opens

Christmas Village, the open-air German market, will return to LOVE Park this holiday season. Last year, it was at City Hall due to construction at LOVE Park.

The market doesn't officially open for the season until Thanksgiving, but you can get a sneak peek before. On Saturday, Nov. 18 and Sunday, Nov. 19, all are invited to preview Christmas Village.

Shoppers can get a head start on their holiday to-do list. Many find gifts among the stalls selling international treats, festive decorations and handmade crafts.

Popular items are glass ornaments, nutcrackers, hot mulled wine and gingerbread.



Christmas Village will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. during the preview weekend.

Saturday, Nov. 18 through Sunday, Nov. 19

11 a.m. to 8 p.m. | Free to attend; pay-as-you-go

LOVE Park