From Thanksgiving to Christmas Eve, the outside of Philadelphia City Hall is transformed into holiday central. The scene features a traditional German Christmas Village where more than 90 merchants sell holiday decor and gifts, toys, clothing, jewelry, artwork and crafts, day and night. Shoppers can nibble on seasonal treats and sweets while enjoying live entertainment and programs.

November 14, 2017

Get a sneak peek of Christmas Village before it officially opens

Be part of the crowd that gets to preview the festive market

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

Christmas Village, the open-air German market, will return to LOVE Park this holiday season. Last year, it was at City Hall due to construction at LOVE Park.

The market doesn't officially open for the season until Thanksgiving, but you can get a sneak peek before. On Saturday, Nov. 18 and Sunday, Nov. 19, all are invited to preview Christmas Village.

Shoppers can get a head start on their holiday to-do list. Many find gifts among the stalls selling international treats, festive decorations and handmade crafts.

Popular items are glass ornaments, nutcrackers, hot mulled wine and gingerbread.

Christmas Village will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. during the preview weekend.

Christmas Village at LOVE Park Preview Weekend

Saturday, Nov. 18 through Sunday, Nov. 19
11 a.m. to 8 p.m. | Free to attend; pay-as-you-go
Sinead Cummings

sinead@phillyvoice.com

