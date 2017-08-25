Odd News Offbeat News
In this May 31, 2017 file photo, Fiona makes her debut to the media in Hippo Cove at the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden, in Cincinnati. The zoo says its popular baby hippo will star in an internet video series called "The Fiona Show" starting next week. The zoo says the first video will be available on the show's Facebook page on Tuesday, Aug. 29. It's not clear how many videos are planned or how regularly they will be produced.

August 25, 2017

Cincinnati Zoo's baby hippo to star in Facebook video series

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Zoo says its popular baby hippo will star in an internet video series called "The Fiona Show" starting next week.

The zoo says the first video will be available on the show's Facebook page on Tuesday. It's not clear how many videos are planned or how regularly they will be produced.

Fiona has already garnered millions of views on the zoo's Facebook page since her premature birth in January.

Since then, her face has appeared on ice cream and beer, she was named an honorary deputy sheriff and a children's book about her was announced.

Fiona was born Jan. 24 weighing about 29 pounds. She overcame early health scares and now weighs more than 450 pounds.

