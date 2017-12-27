December 27, 2017

Citing frigid forecast, Ventnor scraps Polar Bear Plunge

Jersey Shore town cancels annual event due to safety concerns

By Andrew Parent
PhillyVoice Staff
Jersey Shore Weather
Ventnor City has called off its annual New Year's Day Polar Bear Plunge, citing safety concerns over plummeting temperatures expected for the holiday weekend.

Ventnor City has canceled its 2018 Polar Bear Plunge, citing weather forecasts deemed too cold for an event that features hundreds of people running into the icy Atlantic Ocean in January.

A post on the Atlantic County shore town's Facebook page said the New Year's Day event had been scrapped due to safety concerns over temperatures, which are expected to top out in the low-20s on Monday.

The event's organizer, Mike Weissen, contacted Mayor Beth Holtzman about possibly calling off the event.

"The Mayor discussed with Commissioners Kriebel and Landgraf and all are in agreement that this event should be cancelled this year," the post stated.

The resort did not mention any plans to reschedule the annual plunge.

Shore towns along New Jersey's coast hold winter plunges each year, many of which take place on Jan. 1. Ventnor was the only town to cancel its event as of late Wednesday afternoon.

“As disappointing as this is, we would rather err on the side of safety and think cancelling is the right thing for Mr. Weissen to do," city officials said in a statement.

Andrew Parent
