Art Cycling
Museum Art On Bikes Anthony Izaguirre/AP

An Indego bicycle outfitted with an image of Vincent van Gogh's 1888 painting "Still Life" is posed in front of the original painting at The Barnes Foundation in Philadelphia. The Barnes museum says it will cover 20 of the bicycles with decals that display some of its most famous pieces of art.

August 30, 2017

Philly's bike-share program to 'peddle' museum's fine artworks

Art Cycling Philadelphia The Barnes Foundation Indego Bike Share Associated Press
By Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA — The Barnes Foundation has teamed up with Philadelphia's bicycle-sharing program to "peddle" the museum's fine artworks.

Twenty Indego bikes are being decorated to become rolling displays of paintings by such artists as Vincent Van Gogh.

The Barnes Foundation is hoping cyclists who take the art-inspired bikes for a spin will bring more people in to see the museum's world-class collection.

The pieces for the Indego bikes were selected through an online poll. The museum says Indego subscription holders will get free admission to the Barnes for a year after some of the bikes make their debut in September.

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

082917EaglesFan

Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski

Development

05_082317_Glassboro_Carroll.jpg

How a sleepy South Jersey borough was made into a thriving college town

Obituaries

08292017_Ron_Previte_Panel

Ron Previte, the former mobster who brought down three crime bosses, dies at 73

Eagles

082817JonDorenbos

Poof, he's gone – Eagles trade Jon Dorenbos to the Saints

Escapes

Limited - Palm Springs - Westin Mission Hills

$55 & up -- Greater Palm Springs Summer Deals up to 60% Off
Limited - Paris La Tour Eiffel - Eiffel Tower

$1035 & up -- 4-Star Paris Escape w/Flights

 *
Limited - Savannah Georgia Getaway

Save up to 30% in Savannah This Summer
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.