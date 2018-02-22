Clearwater, home of Phillies Spring Training, voted best beach in America

There's no better time to be optimistic about the Philadelphia Phillies than the month of February, when the games have yet to begin and you can justify a long weekend in Florida.

Spring Training is officially underway in Clearwater and exhibition play is set to begin this week. If you're looking for a reason to travel, TripAdvisor just gave you a good one.

The travel website announced this week that Clearwater Beach, located in Pinellas County on Florida's west coast, is the best beach in the United States in 2018.

About a forty-minute drive west of Tampa, Clearwater Beach dazzles with two and a half miles of sugar-white sand, crystal-clear waters and tranquil Gulf breezes. Perched on a barrier island, the beach offers calm, shallow water, making it an ideal playground for families. "GREAT white sand beach ... very long, so if you are a beach walker, you will be happy. There is nothing like FL white, silky, sand! I love it!" shared a TripAdvisor traveler.

To note, TripAdvisor's selections — global and domestic — are determined by traveler reviews. Clearwater Beach ranked third in 2017 and jumped three spots this year.

Beyond the Phillies games at Spectrum Field, Clearwater Beach is a destination for parasailing, charter fishing trips and bottlenose dolphin tours. Big Storm Brewing Company and Mocassin Lake Natural Park are also top attractions for visitors.

The best beach in the world, according to TripAdvisor, is Grace Bay in the Turks and Caicos Islands, a British overseas territory in the Caribbean.

If you're interested in planning a trip around the Phillies' preseason in Clearwater, check out their full schedule here.