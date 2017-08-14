People News
August 14, 2017

Closing arguments expected in Taylor Swift groping case

By Associated Press

DENVER — Lawyers are expected to make closing arguments Monday in a trial concerning allegations that a former radio host groped Taylor Swift backstage before a concert in Denver, and competing allegations the singer's mother and her radio liaison set out to destroy the DJ's career after the photo op took place.

A federal judge on Friday determined that former DJ David Mueller didn't prove that Swift personally tried to end his career, but identical allegations against Andrea Swift and Frank Bell are expected to go to jurors.

Mueller sued the three after Swift's team reported the 2013 encounter to his bosses. He's seeking up to $3 million, saying the allegation cost him his job.

Swift countersued for a symbolic $1. The jury will also consider her assault claim.

She called the encounter with Mueller despicable.

