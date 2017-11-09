Business Toys
11092017_paper_airplane_iStock AGrigorjeva/iStock.com

.

November 09, 2017

Clue, Wiffle Ball, paper airplane enter Toy Hall of Fame

Business Toys United States Games Associated Press
By Associated Press

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The board game Clue, the Wiffle Ball and the paper airplane are the newest inductees into the National Toy Hall of Fame.

The trio was honored at the upstate New York hall on Thursday. The Class of 2017 takes it place alongside more than 60 previous honorees, including the dollhouse, jump rope and Radio Flyer wagon.

The winners are chosen on the advice of historians and educators following a process that begins with nominations from the public.

To make the hall of fame, toys must have inspired creative play across generations.

This year's other finalists were: the board game Risk, Magic 8 Ball, Matchbox cars, My Little Pony, PEZ candy dispenser, play food, sand, Transformers and the card game Uno.

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

AP_120427048836.jpg

For nearly 20 years, from baseball fan to beat writer, Roy Halladay was a personal favorite

Opinion

Bryan Leib

WATCH: Lovelorn Trump voter shares tale of dating woe on Fox & Friends

Foodie

Chef

Philly chefs' favorite foods for under $20

Eagles

110817MalcolmJenkins

Eagles want to punish running quarterbacks, with gifs and stuff

Escapes

Limited - Tuscany and Milan Italy

$649 -- Tuscany & Milan Vacation incl. Flights & Car Rental
Limited - Carnival Caribbean Cruise

$489 -- Weeklong Caribbean Cruise on Carnival

 *
Limited - Iceland in the Spring

$1128 & up -- Iceland: 3-Night Getaway in Spring w/Air

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.