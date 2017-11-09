Music Politics
51st Annual CMA Awards - Show Chris Pizzello/Invision via AP

Hosts Brad Paisley, left, and Carrie Underwood appear during the opening of the 51st annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn.

November 09, 2017

CMA Awards hosts Underwood, Paisley poke fun at politics

Music Politics United States Country Music Associated Press
By Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley did more than poke fun at the Country Music Association's ill-received media guidelines that aimed to keep politics out of Wednesday's CMA Awards. The veteran hosts dug straight in with barbs aimed at key political figures from both parties, including President Donald Trump.

Underwood said producers required this year's show to be a "politics-free zone."

"Clearly we can't say or play anything," she said.

Paisley, strapped with his guitar, playfully asked if that meant he'd be barred from performing such songs as "Hold Me Closer, Bernie Sanders" and "Stand By Your Manafort."

He suggested other titles that incorporated the names of Anthony Scaramucci and Hillary Clinton.

Underwood and Paisley then proceeded with a parody of her 2005 hit "Before He Cheats," reconfigured to address the commander in chief. They sang about a gold-plated White House toilet seat, leading into a chorus of "Maybe next time he'll think before he tweets."

Paisley continued the gag later in the show, mentioning a song called "I'm So Indicted" and a medley of tunes by "Huey Lewis and the Fake News."

The Country Music Association initially asked reporters covering the show to refrain from asking musicians about politics or recent shootings. Artists and journalists balked and the restrictions were lifted.

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

AP_120427048836.jpg

For nearly 20 years, from baseball fan to beat writer, Roy Halladay was a personal favorite

Opinion

Bryan Leib

WATCH: Lovelorn Trump voter shares tale of dating woe on Fox & Friends

Foodie

Chef

Philly chefs' favorite foods for under $20

Eagles

110817MalcolmJenkins

Eagles want to punish running quarterbacks, with gifs and stuff

Escapes

Limited - Holiday Inn Montego Bay Jamaica

$639 & up -- Montego Bay: All-Incl. Getaway w/Upgrade & Air

 *
Limited - Arizona

$919 & up -- 4.5-Star Winter Cancun Vacation w/Air

 *
Limited - Great Barrier Reef - Australia

$1999 & up -- Australia: Reef, Rock & City Experiences w/Air

 **
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.