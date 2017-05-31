People Kathy Griffin
Kathy Griffin Kathy Griffin/Twitter

May 31, 2017

CNN cuts ties with Kathy Griffin after video depicting her holding Trump's severed head

People Kathy Griffin United States Donald Trump CNN Politics Associated Press
By Associated Press

NEW YORK — CNN has cut ties with comedian and reality TV star Kathy Griffin after a video depicting her holding President Donald Trump's severed head spread on the internet. 

“CNN has terminated our agreement with Kathy Griffin to appear on our New Year’s Eve program," the network said in a statement obtained by the New York Post

President Donald Trump said Griffin "should be ashamed of herself" for appearing in the video. Trump tweeted Wednesday morning: "My children, especially my 11-year-old son, Barron, are having a hard time with this. Sick!"

First lady Melania Trump issued a statement of her own: "As a mother, a wife, and a human being, that photo is very disturbing. When you consider some of the atrocities happening in the world today, a photo opportunity like this is simply wrong and makes you wonder about the mental health of the person who did it."

Griffin has apologized, conceding that the brief video, which she originally described as an "artsy-fartsy statement" mocking the commander in chief, was "too disturbing" and wasn't funny.

"I went too far," she says in her contrite follow-up video. "I sincerely apologize."

Just In

Must Read

Maps

053017_Mapspelling

Map: Words people in each state can't spell for their lives

Eagles

053117MychalKendricks

June 1 (tomorrow) is an interesting date for the Eagles, in terms of trading players

Social Media

Brisket Philly Sandwich

What's a 'Brisket Philly Sandwich,' anyway?

Food & Drink

Bacon and beer

Festival celebrates bacon and beer as perfect pair

Escapes

Limited - Egypt & Nile Cruise

$1799 -- Egypt & Nile Cruise 8-Night Vacation Incl. Air
Limited - Italy & Greece & Athens

$1837 & up -- Italy & Greece: 9-Night Getaway w/Air
Limited - Holiday Inn Aruba

$609 & up -- 5-Nt. Getaway to Aruba: Family Friendly w/Air

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.