CNN cuts ties with Kathy Griffin after video depicting her holding Trump's severed head

NEW YORK — CNN has cut ties with comedian and reality TV star Kathy Griffin after a video depicting her holding President Donald Trump's severed head spread on the internet.

“CNN has terminated our agreement with Kathy Griffin to appear on our New Year’s Eve program," the network said in a statement obtained by the New York Post.



President Donald Trump said Griffin "should be ashamed of herself" for appearing in the video. Trump tweeted Wednesday morning: "My children, especially my 11-year-old son, Barron, are having a hard time with this. Sick!"

First lady Melania Trump issued a statement of her own: "As a mother, a wife, and a human being, that photo is very disturbing. When you consider some of the atrocities happening in the world today, a photo opportunity like this is simply wrong and makes you wonder about the mental health of the person who did it."

Griffin has apologized, conceding that the brief video, which she originally described as an "artsy-fartsy statement" mocking the commander in chief, was "too disturbing" and wasn't funny.

"I went too far," she says in her contrite follow-up video. "I sincerely apologize."