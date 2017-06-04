CNN host calls Trump 'piece of s---,' 'embarrassment' following London commentary

June 04, 2017
CNN host Reza Aslan took to social media Saturday night to comment on President Donald Trump's reaction to an attack in London that left seven dead and many others injured.
Aslan, the host of the network's show "Believer" branded as a "spiritual adventure series," called the president a "piece of s---" as well as an "embarrassment to humankind."
The host retweeted Trump, whose initial response to the attack highlighted the nation's need for a travel ban.
We need to be smart, vigilant and tough. We need the courts to give us back our rights. We need the Travel Ban as an extra level of safety!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2017
This piece of shit is not just an embarrassment to America and a stain on the presidency. He's an embarrassment to humankind. https://t.co/Dl5tMQMhMO— Reza Aslan (@rezaaslan) June 3, 2017
Aslan also retweeted a statement from NBC News that said it could not verify a report that Trump shared concerning "fears of a new terror attack." The CNN host called Trump a "man baby that must be ignored in times of crisis."
Pres. Trump has used Twitter to share news report on London incident.— NBC Nightly News (@NBCNightlyNews) June 3, 2017
We aren't relaying president's retweet, as the info is unconfirmed.
Translation: the president is a man baby that must be ignored in times of crisis. https://t.co/Kv1hIC7hEG— Reza Aslan (@rezaaslan) June 3, 2017
The seven people were killed after attackers veered a van into London Bridge on Saturday night, then taking to the streets with large knives. Three assailants were killed. Twelve people with a connection to the attack have since been arrested.
Forty-eight people were taken to local hospitals. The attack is the third of its kind in Britain in the past three months.
Trump later pledged his support to the United Kingdom, offering any help needed.
Whatever the United States can do to help out in London and the U. K., we will be there - WE ARE WITH YOU. GOD BLESS!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2017
The network cut ties last week with comedian Kathy Griffin for a photo depicting her holding Trump's severed head.
Aslan was under fire earlier this year for eating human brain on his show. CNN did not respond to an immediate request for comment Sunday.