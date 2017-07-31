Politics CNN
van jones Andy Kropa/Invision/AP

Van Jones attends the 21st Annual Webby Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on Monday, May 15, 2017, in New York.

July 31, 2017

CNN’s Van Jones stops in Philly this week for ‘We Rise Tour’

By Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff

CNN talk show host Van Jones, known for hosting “The Messy Truth with Van Jones,” kicked off a summer tour last week titled the “We Rise Tour” in partnership with Roc Nation and Fusion TV.

This Thursday, Jones will make a stop in Philadelphia at The Fillmore. The event will be Jones’ fifth tour date and, like all the stops on his tour, 100 percent of the proceeds will go toward the Dream Corps, an organization co-founded by Jones that supports economic, environmental and criminal justice innovations and projects.

The 14-stop tour promises to “bring an array of artists, athletes, thought leaders and local leaders to cities across the country this summer,” according to the statement announcing the tour.

“Most of the good that happens in the country doesn’t happen in Washington, D.C., anyway. It happens at the neighborhood level, the community level,” Jones told KYW. “Communities like Philadelphia have a lot of passion, and that’s what we really want to give people the opportunity to connect with.”

Jones said Philadelphians can expect to be exposed to “real, practical solutions,” noting Dream Corps’ “Yes We Code” initiative that helps young people get involved in technology training that will be beneficial in the future.

“People have been very, very disappointed, but breakdowns can lead to breakthroughs,” he said in the KYW interview.

For tickets to Jones’ Thursday event, visit Ticketmaster. Doors open at 6:30 and the event begins at 7:30.

