Comcast launches cell phone service for existing customers

Wireless customers have another option this week when choosing a service provider with the addition of a telecommunications giant.

On Tuesday, Philadelphia-based Comcast launched Xfinity Mobile, a wireless service only available to existing customers. Users can sign up for the service on the company's website and take advantage of limited-time discounts.

Announced last month, the service offers a variety of plans to connect users' devices to Comcast's 16 million Wi-Fi hotspots and Verizon's cellular network.

Features and costs vary depending on which services are included on customers' subscriptions. Basic features include service for up to five lines, no access fees, 100 megabytes of data per month, and unlimited talk and text with an internet subscription.

Comcast also unveiled flexible payment options, allowing users to pay-per-gigabyte for $12 per line or unlimited data for $65 a month per line. However, the unlimited package will cost $45 a month for the first two years only to customers who sign up by July 31. Existing customers with top-tier cable packages can also access the discounted rate at any time.

However, those signing up for the service are unable to keep their current device. The company offers Samsung Galaxy and Apple iPhone options.