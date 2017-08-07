Entertainment Netflix
Netflix Buys Comic Book Publisher Matt Rourke/AP

This Monday, July 17, 2017, photo shows the Netflix logo on an iPhone in Philadelphia. Netflix says it made its first acquisition Monday, Aug. 7, 2017, buying the comic book publisher Millarworld. Millarworlds graphic novels Kick-Ass, Wanted and Kingsman were all turned into movies, and Netflix plans to create more films and shows featuring Millarworld characters for its video streaming service.

August 07, 2017

Comic book maker Millarworld acquired by Netflix

It's the first such purchase by the videostreaming service

Entertainment Netflix United States Comic Books Business Associated Press
By Associated Press

NEW YORK — Netflix says it made its first acquisition, comic book publisher Millarworld, with plans to turn its characters into new films and shows for the video streaming service.

Millarworld's graphic novels "Kick-Ass," ''Wanted" and "Kingsman" have already been turned into movies by major studios.

Los Gatos, California-based Netflix did not disclose on Monday how much it paid for Millarworld.

Netflix has been spending heavily for original movies and shows, such as "House of Cards" and "Orange Is The New Black," to attract new viewers and stand apart from rival services.

Netflix reported in July that it had more than 100 million subscribers worldwide.

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

080717_Daulton_AP1

Remembering Dutch: Reactions to Darren Daulton’s passing

Food and Drink

080617_Delfriscossteak

Busy Del Frisco's reveals plans for second location in Center City

History

01_ThenNow_Carroll.jpg

Travel 100 years into history and back with these then-and-now Philly photos

Business

121616_Amtrakacela

Lyft secures partnership with Amtrak for ‘door-to-door’ service

Escapes

Myrtle Beach Girlfriend Getaway Deals

Myrtle Beach Girlfriend Getaway Deals, Save up to 40%

 *
Limited - Havana Cuba

$539 & up -- 4-Day Cuba Cruise w/Havana Overnight

 *
Limited - Hurricane Harbor

$55 & up -- Arlington Hotel Stays + Hurricane Harbor Ticket
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.