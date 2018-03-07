This company has made moving in Philly a whole lot easier

Moving day…the dreaded day nobody likes to face. Choosing a new place to live can be exciting, but when you’re flying down the highway with a couch tied to your tiny sedan, all you’ll be thinking about is how much moving sucks – and how there has to be a better way.

There is. Meet Dolly, a company that instantly connects you with local truck owners (called “Helpers”) who are ready to assist with any moving, delivery and hauling needs you may have.

The gig economy has changed the way people commute, live, eat – and now, move. With on-demand assistance when needed, Dolly provides an easy, affordable and safe way to move your stuff. All you have to do is provide some basic information about your move using the Dolly app, and within seconds, you’re given a guaranteed, upfront quote. Dolly Helpers are ready to assist with everything from apartment moves, to in-store furniture deliveries, to Craigslist pickups and donation runs. The best part? Customers always get to select the time for a Dolly Helper to arrive, which means you can say goodbye to 4-hour delivery windows! See a full list of services here.

Making moves in Philly

Dolly launched in Philadelphia in November and has been growing at a rapid pace ever since. Helpers have moved everything from boxes to box springs to lumber to pack and plays. Dolly Helpers even provide labor-only services to those who only need help with the heavy lifting.

“We’re very excited to provide truck and muscle to the city and beyond. With a growing population of people who rely less on cars, we know Dolly will be the perfect fit for Philadelphia,” said Mike Howell, Dolly CEO. The company is also in the process of building several partnerships with furniture retailers in the area.

Truck and muscle, any time you need it

Whether you don’t have a car or simply don’t want to deal with the hassles of renting a truck, Dolly is here to help. Visit Dolly.com or download the app to get an instant quote and get the help you need, when you need it.

Dolly is offering $10 for all PhillyVoice readers with promo code PHILLYVOICE. Offer is only valid for first-time Dolly users and expires April 30, 2018.