Kid Rock Brad Barket/Invision/AP, File

This May 5, 2015 file photo shows musician Kid Rock performing during National Concert Day in New York. If there’s anyone who can make Donald Trump seem sort of hip, it’s Kid Rock. The candid Detroiter, who supported Mitt Romney in 2012, told Rolling Stone magazine that Trump’s campaign was entertaining but he also trusted his business acumen.

September 10, 2017

Compare and contrast: Kid Rock vs. President Camacho from 'Idiocracy'

When a rocker's political speech mirrors the absurdity of a fictional movie

By Brian Hickey
PhillyVoice Staff

Presented without comment, here are two political speeches – and ridiculously NSFW in each case – between which I noticed several similarities.

This was the case despite one being from the “fictional” movie Idiocracy and the other being from the apparently “non-fictional” could-be U.S. Senate campaign of one certain rocker, Kid Rock. 

(Full disclosure: Upon hearing Kid Rock might've spent some time in Wildwood, New Jersey, this summer, I've been trying to score an interview to talk about the Jersey Shore. So if you see this,  Kid, reach out, yo.)

The former arrived in the public’s conscious when Mike Judge – he of Beavis and Butthead fame – released a film in 2006. 

The later arrived last Wednesday when Kid Rock “performed” in Grand Rapids, Mich.

With a secondary reminder that these aren’t exactly presentations you can play loudly around co-workers and children, I hereby present “Compare and Contrast: Kid Rock vs. President Dwayne Elizondo Mountain Dew Herbert Camacho.”

Enjoy!



