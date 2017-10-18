Travel Tourism
Spruce Street Harbor Park

Spruce Street Harbor Park lights up the Delaware River Waterfront.

October 18, 2017

Condé Nast Traveler (barely) ranks Philly as one of the 'best big cities' in the U.S.

By Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff

It’s always a bit validating when the rest of the country takes note of all the reasons to love Philadelphia, whether it’s a stellar pizza or piece of history that's luring visitors.

The latest to laud Philadelphia is Condé Nast Traveler, which just released its 2017 ranking of the 15 best big cities in the U.S. 

Chicago, New York and San Francisco took the top three slots, respectively, but Philadelphia still managed to get recognized at the very edge of the list, taking the No. 15 spot.

Yes, coming in at No. 15 does feel like the city got a bit robbed. Especially when Pittsburgh is there at No. 13.

Nonetheless, Condé Nast Traveler points out Philly’s growing beer garden scene, new hotels and “refurbished warehouses” that make Philly seem like Brooklyn, “just without the pretense,” the article notes.

Chef Michael Solomonov’s Zahav gets a shoutout, and the blurb also points tourists toward Fishtown and Spruce Street Harbor Park.

Though it’s great to make the list, check out the full article to discern the cities that Philly should have definitely outranked.

Marielle Mondon

