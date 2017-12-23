December 23, 2017

Conductor Dutoit denies sexual misconduct allegations

By Associated Press
Accusations Sexual Misconduct
Sexual Misconduct Charles Dutoit Alex Brandon/AP

In this Oct. 19, 2011 file photo, world-renowned conductor Charles Dutoit, right, performs with the Philadelphia Orchestra during a rehearsal in Philadelphia. Four women have accused Dutoit of sexual misconduct that allegedly occurred on the sidelines of rehearsals or performances with some of America's great orchestras. The 81-year-old is the artistic director and principal conductor at London's Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.

LONDON — Renowned conductor Charles Dutoit has denied serious accusations of sexual misconduct.

Dutoit's office issued a statement Saturday saying the allegations "have absolutely no basis in truth."

The Associated Press reported earlier this week that four women had accused him of sexual assault.

Dutoit's statement says he is seeking legal advice and plans to defend himself.

He says "media accusations on serious physical abuse do not help society tackle these issues properly if the claims are in fact not true."

The 81-year-old Dutoit is artistic director and principal conductor at the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra in London.


Associated Press

Read more Accusations Sexual Misconduct United States Associated Press

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Video: All of Nate Sudfeld's 2017 preseason throws, with analysis
122217NateSudfeld

Business

Comcast hikes cable costs and fees again
Comcast Center

Television

Here it is, the best Philly TV news interview of 2017
CBS3 Funny Interview

Eagles

Week 16 NFL predictions: Rounding up the experts' picks for Eagles-Raiders
122217_Eagles-Christmas_USA

Christmas

The case for slowing down this Christmas
snuggling

New Year's Eve

Cheap or free Philly New Year's Eve parties ($20 or less)
New Year's Eve Party iStock

Escapes

Limited - Belize Reefs, Beach and Jungle

$1069 & up -- Belize Reefs, Beach & Jungle 5-Nts w/Air & Car

 *
Limited - Australia Adventure to Sydney, Darwin & Kakadu

$3999 & up -- Australia Adventure to Sydney, Darwin & Kakadu

 *
Limited - Oahu and Kauai in Hawaii

$939 & up -- 6-Nt. Oahu & Kauai Package Trip w/Air & Hotels

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.