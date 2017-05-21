Investigations Politics
Trump Comey Susan Walsh/AP

FILE - In this May 8, 2017, file photo, then-FBI Director James Comey speaks to the Anti-Defamation League National Leadership Summit in Washington. The White House is disputing a report that President Donald Trump asked Comey to shut down an investigation into ousted national security adviser Michael Flynn. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

May 21, 2017

Congressional panels pledge thorough probe into Comey firing

By Associated Press

WASHINGTON — Members of key congressional committees are pledging to proceed with aggressive investigations into Russia's meddling into the U.S. presidential election, including why former FBI director James Comey was ousted from his job.

Comey was fired by President Donald Trump earlier this month. The former director will testify before the Senate intelligence committee after the Memorial Day holiday.

Republican Sen. Marco Rubio is a member of that committee and says he wants to hear directly from Comey if he felt he was put in a position "where he couldn't do his job." Rubio says the controversy has cast a "cloud" over the White House.

Leaders of the House oversight committee, Republican Jason Chaffetz and Democrat Elijah Cummings, said they would seek to subpoena any notes of meetings between Comey and Trump.

