March 06, 2018

Connor Barwin: 'I was in a weird state' after Eagles Super Bowl win

053017_AndrewParent_Carroll.jpg
By Andrew Parent
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles Connor Barwin
Connor Barwin USA TODAY Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports

Former Eagles defensive end Connor Barwin (right) spoke with GQ Magazine about how it felt to watch his old team win the Super Bowl, admitting to being in a "weird state" for a couple of days after the Eagles won their first Lombardi Trophy.

What's it like to watch your ex-teammates lift the Lombardi Trophy? Former Eagle Connor Barwin opened up about that very feeling in an interview with GQ magazine this week.

Barwin was a fixture in the Eagles' defense during his four years here, all but one of which were spent during the Chip Kelly era.

He was also one of the team's more recognizable players, often seen out in Center City or at indie rock concerts. He could also be heard regularly talking Eagles as a guest on sports talk radio.

Now married with a baby on the way, Barwin told GQ that he enjoyed a relatively anonymous existence on the Pacific Coast while playing last season for the Los Angles Rams, who signed Barwin on a one-year deal after the Eagles released him last year. Although he is now a free agent, Barwin told the magazine he hopes to be back playing in LA next fall.

Eventually, he answered questions on the topic that spurred the interview in the first place: How did he feel after watching the Eagles finally capture a Super Bowl title in their first season without him since signing with the team in 2013?

"I was in a weird state for a couple of days,” he told the magazine. "I was kind of bummed out that I wasn't part of it."

But he said he was also happy for his friends on the team and for Philadelphia, where he still lives in the offseason.

Ultimately, any hard feelings Barwin may have had dissipated while watching the Eagles' victory parade on television, he said.

"I was like, 'Man, I'm over any personal weird feelings I'm having,'" Barwin told the magazine. "I’m just happy for everybody involved.”

Read the full story here.

