Religion Catholic Church
Pope Francis Gregorio Borgia/Associated Press

In this photo taken on Sunday, July 12, 2015, Pope Francis smiles as he meets the media during an airborne press conference aboard the airplane directed to Rome, at the end of his Apostolic journey in Ecuador, Bolivia and Paraguay.

September 23, 2017

Conservative theologians accuse pope of spreading heresy

Religion Catholic Church United States Pope Francis Associated Press
By Associated Press

VATICAN CITY — Several dozen tradition-minded Roman Catholic theologians, priests and academics have formally accused Pope Francis of spreading heresy with his 2016 opening to divorced and civilly remarried Catholics.

In a 25-page letter delivered to Francis last month and provided Saturday to The Associated Press, the 62 signatories issued a "filial correction" to the pope — a measure they said hadn't been employed since the 14th century.

The letter accuses Francis of propagating seven heretical positions concerning marriage, moral life and the sacraments with his 2016 document "The Joy of Love" and subsequent "acts, words and omissions."

The initiative follows another formal act by four tradition-minded cardinals who wrote Francis last year asking him to clarify a series of "doubts" they had about his 2016 text.

Francis hasn't responded to either initiative.

Just In

Must Read

Opinion

Frank Rizzo statue cleaned

Top 100 submissions on what to do with the Rizzo statue

Education

Sophia Wisniewska

Leader at Florida university, previously a Temple dean, ousted after fleeing campus during Irma

Eagles

AP_16357863975243.jpg

Eagles vs. Giants: Predictions, betting lines and TV/radio broadcast info

Humor

Rolls Stock

Someone shoved a bunch of rolls into a phone booth near Temple's campus

Escapes

Limited - New Zealand

$2920 & up -- New Zealand: Caving, Rafting & Hiking Trip

 *
Limited - Morocco

$1599 -- Small-Group Tour of Morocco: 13 Nights w/Air
Limited - Dublin Ireland

$3799 -- 12 Nights in Ireland: Luxury Escorted Tour w/Air
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.