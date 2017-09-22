Odd News Police
September 22, 2017

Cops: 8-year-old girl helps drive drunken Pennsylvania man

By Associated Press

DARLINGTON, Pa. — Police say a drunken Pennsylvania man had an 8-year-old girl drive him around until someone saw the car moving recklessly and called 911.

WPXI-TV reports the bizarre incident involving 24-year-old Kevin Cook happened on Sept. 3 in Darlington Township, Beaver County.

That's where township police say in a criminal complaint that someone reported seeing the child driving and almost wrecking the car twice about 7:30 p.m.

Police say the girl stopped the car when another motorist became upset and got out of his car, yelling at her and Cook. That's when the girl told police Cook made her switch seats so he could get behind the wheel before police arrived.

Police say Cook was so drunk he couldn't finish a field sobriety test.

The New Castle man doesn't have an attorney listed in court records.

