Odd News Colleges
09072017_MIT_frat_party_FB Phi Delta Theta/via Facebook

Police said the first floor of the Phi Delta Theta fraternity house was being "operated as a nightclub" on Sunday night with low light, strobe lights, a DJ and an indoor water feature.

September 06, 2017

Cops discover indoor waterfall at MIT frat party

Odd News Colleges Boston Fraternities Massachusetts MIT Associated Press
By Associated Press

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Authorities say underage drinking and a waterfall pouring down a staircase led police to break up a party at a Massachusetts Institute of Technology fraternity house.

Boston police say the first floor of the Phi Delta Theta fraternity house was being "operated as a nightclub" with low light, strobe lights and a DJ on Sunday night without the approval of the City of Boston License Division.

Police say detectives observed someone under 21 with a can of beer. They say the frat brothers had also installed a waterfall on the upper floor that soaked the marble staircase.

The fraternity's president was issued a violation for hazardous conditions inside the building and other offenses.

The fraternity and MIT did not immediately respond to requests for comment Wednesday.

