Cops: Man drops off coat-less kids, tells them to walk home in 14-degree cold

A Pennsylvania man left three children at a McDonald’s restaurant and told them to walk home in frigid, 14-degree temperatures, according to authorities.

The (Easton) Express-Times reports that Craig Alercia, 55, of Upper Nazareth Township, faces three counts of child endangerment in the incident. It wasn't immediately known if the man has retained an attorney.

According to Easton police, officers went to the restaurant Friday night after someone reported three unsupervised children. The two girls, ages 11 and 10, and a boy, 10, told police that Alercia had dropped them off and left about 20 minutes later.

Alercia later told police he had instructed the children to walk home, said authorities, who did not indicate if Alercia was related to the children, the newspaper reported.

