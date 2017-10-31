Odd News Crime
10062017_police_lights_iStock MicrovOne/iStock.com

.

October 31, 2017

Pennsylvania cops: Man stole wallet to pay court fines for assault charge

Odd News Crime Pennsylvania Associated Press
By Tribune-Review
Associated Press

LEECHBURG, Pa. — Police say a man who was at a Pennsylvania judge's office to pay court fines stole a wallet that was near the payment window and used the cash inside to pay his fees.

Allegheny Township Patrolman Kerry Myers tells the Tribune-Review surveillance cameras caught the actions of Steven Rago.

Rago was out on bail on simple assault charges and was at a district court judge's offices on Thursday to pay fees.

Myers says video shows the 31-year-old Rago putting a wallet into his sweat shirt pocket. He's seen later paying the fine with cash.

Police say he admitted to having the wallet and returned it. He paid back the money, but his bail was rescinded due to the new theft charge.

Rago was transported to county prison ahead of a preliminary hearing on the simple assault charges.

No attorney is listed.

Information from: Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

103017MychalKendricks

Eagles LB Mychal Kendricks is good again, with gifs and stuff

Opinion

10312017_Tigger_mailbox

They gave their daughter a cute mailbox – and ended up in a 3-year legal battle

Humor

Scott Bigos

VIDEO: 'Newscasters' once again interview partiers in Philly on Halloween

Eagles

103117EzekielElliott

Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott is suspended again, for now

Escapes

Limited - Ireland

$1149 & up -- 6-Night Ireland Trip incl. Tours & Breakfast

 *
Limited - Kissimmee Florida

FL: Kissimmee Deals Through Fall, Save up to 40%

 *
Limited - Great Barrier Reef - Australia

$1999 & up -- Australia: Reef, Rock & City Experiences w/Air

 **
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.