October 17, 2017

Cops: Pennsylvania man tried to rob market to get money for drug fines

By Associated Press

ALLENTOWN, Pa. — Police say a Pennsylvania man broke into a market so he could get money to pay his court fines for marijuana possession.

Allentown police arrested Edwin Cuadrado in the attempted burglary at Heresh's Market early Monday.

Police say the 20-year-old was wearing a black coat, head covering and gloves — despite temperatures in the 60s — when he threw a heavy object at the market's door.

Police say Cuadrado acknowledged smashing a window so he could try to open the store's door, telling investigators he owed money for his previous drug conviction.

Cuadrado remained jailed Tuesday on burglary, criminal trespass and criminal mischief charges.

He has applied for a public defender but isn't yet represented by that office.

