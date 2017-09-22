Odd News Police
09222017_stolen_integra Source/Craigslist

This red 1995 Acura Integra GSR Turbo with a charcoal gray hood was taken by a prospective buyer in York County. It may have headed to the Philadelphia area, police say.

September 22, 2017

Cops: Pennsylvania owner taken for ride when test driver leaves with car

Odd News Police Pennsylvania Rewards Car Theft Associated Press
By Associated Press

DILLSBURG, Pa. — Police in Pennsylvania say a man hoping to sell his car was taken for a ride when a prospective buyer drove away without him and never came back.

Police in Carroll Township in York County say the bizarre theft occurred Tuesday night.

RELATED READ: Cops: 8-year-old girl helps drive drunken Pennsylvania man

Investigators say the car's owner advertised it online and met a man interested in buying his red 1995 Acura Integra GSR Turbo with a charcoal gray hood.

The owner drove the prospective buyer around for a while, then stopped and got out of the car to let the prospective buyer get into the driver's seat. But police say the buyer drove away in the car before the owner could get back in.

The car was last seen in Dillsburg on Route 15, possibly headed toward Philadelphia.

The owner is offering a $1,000 reward on Craigslist for anyone who finds the car and the thief. People who have information should call the Carroll Township Police Department in Dillsburg at 717-432-3317.

Just In

Must Read

Emergency Medicine

09202017_ambulance_JHM

Shot or stabbed? You may not want to call an ambulance

Eagles

AP_17260755561764.jpg

Brandon Brooks: Obviously, we want to run the ball more

Videos

PTSD Service Dog Viral Video

Del. restaurant to hold fundraiser after woman berates customer with service dog in viral video

Neighborhoods

Comcast_Box

New Comcast boxes are an eyesore, residents say

Escapes

Limited - New Zealand

$2920 & up -- New Zealand: Caving, Rafting & Hiking Trip

 *
Limited - Morocco

$1599 -- Small-Group Tour of Morocco: 13 Nights w/Air
Limited - Dublin Ireland

$3799 -- 12 Nights in Ireland: Luxury Escorted Tour w/Air
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.