NBA Crime and Courts
060915_LeBron_AP Paul Sancya/AP

LeBron James.

May 31, 2017

N-word sprayed on LeBron James' Los Angeles home

NBA Crime and Courts United States NBA Finals LeBron James Associated Press
By Associated Press

LOS ANGELES — Police are investigating after someone spray-painted a racial slur on the front gate of LeBron James' home in Los Angeles on the eve of the NBA Finals.

It happened Wednesday morning in the Brentwood neighborhood. TMZ reported the slur was the n-word.

Capt. Patricia Sandoval, a spokeswoman for the Los Angeles Police Department, tells The Associated Press that James wasn't home at the time. She says the property manager told officers they believe the incident was captured on surveillance video.

Police are investigating it as an act of vandalism and a possible hate crime.

Sandoval says someone painted over the slur before officers arrived at the home to investigate.

James' agent, Rich Paul, declined to comment. James and the Cleveland Cavaliers play the Golden State Warriors in NBA Finals beginning Thursday night, with Game 1 in Oakland.

