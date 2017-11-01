Food & Drink Distilleries
Gin and tonic makes a classic cocktail.

November 01, 2017

Distillery inspired by Britain opens in New Jersey

One of the distillery's products is a one-of-a-kind gin

By Sinead Cummings
A new distillery in New Jersey is bringing a taste of Britain to the Garden State.

Corgi Spirits, Jersey City's first and only distillery, was inspired by owner Bob Hagemann's love of Britain, and especially London. The name could be a nod to Queen Elizabeth's preferred pet.

One of the distillery's products is the Earl Grey Gin, a combination of two of England's favorite drinks.

In an interview with NJ.com, Hagemann shared that it is a one-of-a-kind liquor. Corgi Spirits is one of the only distilleries in the United States to distill gin infused with Earl Grey tea.

Visitors to the recently opened distillery can tour the 10,000-square-foot facility, then sip on posh cocktails (The Corgi Cuppa, anyone?) and possibly hang out with adorable pups – the distillery plans on throwing events, and corgi meetups are a real possibility.

Corgi Spirits opens at 5 p.m. on Wednesdays through Fridays. It opens at 2 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

Corgi Spirits

1 Distillery Drive, Jersey City, NJ
(201) 448-4184

Sinead Cummings

sinead@phillyvoice.com

