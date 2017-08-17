Cornerstone of Phillies' 2008 championship team selling N.J. mansion

A three-time all-star and former MVP who left town in 2014 as arguably the greatest shortstop in Phillies history has put his mansion on the market.



Jimmy Rollins, who played for the Phillies from 2000 to 2014, recently listed his Swedesboro home for $799,000, NJ.com first reported Thursday.

The 5,292-square-foot home has five bedrooms, three-and-a-half bathrooms and a modest basement entertainment package that includes a game room, a poker room and a gym.

A listing tells readers that Rollins' home is immaculately maintained and upgraded.

"As you pull up to this home your eye is drawn to the amazing brick facade with impeccable professional landscaping. Enter into the dramatic entry featuring a 2 story foyer with marble flooring and a beautiful staircase," it states.

Continuing through, you'll enter a large kitchen complete with granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances and under-cabinet lighting, the listing states. The master bedroom is on the first floor and includes a pair of walk-in closets and a master bath with double sinks, a large tub, stand-up shower and plenty of storage space, according to the listing.

Matt York/AP Jimmy Rollins gets set to throw in a spring training workout with the San Francisco Giants in February. The Giants released Rollins in March.

But wait, there's more.

A back deck overlooks a large backyard with an in-ground pool that has a waterfall, a hot tub and a patio with a built-in grill. The home "will host the biggest summer parties of the year," the listing declares.

In all, the house sits on some two-and-a-half acres of land.

A years' worth of property taxes for the home is $23,244, according to Trulia.com.

Rollins was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers for two minor-leaguers just before Christmas in 2014. He's now a free agent.