Cory Booker appears on Comedy Central ahead of March for Our Lives

New Jersey Senator Cory Booker appeared opposite Comedy Central’s Jordan Keppler Thursday to talk Saturday’s March for Our Lives demonstration.

Keppler’s Thursday episode of “The Opposition” focused on gun control, leading to an interview with Booker in a kid’s suburban Washington D.C. bedroom surrounded by attentive high schoolers while the pair discussed gun policy and the upcoming march.

Donning his Colbert-influenced satirical persona of a conservative talk show host, Keppler asks Booker, “We got some kids here. There’s a big march coming up. Can you just tell them that this is a fad and it’s time to move on?”

Booker instead commemorates the teens who have taken action since the Florida shooting on Feb. 14 that left 17 people dead at Stoneman Douglas High School.

“Change has never, in history, come from Washington,” Booker said. “It’s come to Washington.”

Keppler calls Booker a European socialist, asking, “Do you just want everybody to share one gun?”

“[America] has proven to humanity that rugged individuals, they can get us to the moon. If we come together and work together, and partner, we can do things that are beyond the imagination of our ancestors,” Booker says as the high schoolers nod in agreement.

Keppler retorts: “You really think we went to the moon?”

Check out the clip with Booker below, and visit Comedy Central for the full episode.