Courts Bill Cosby
Bill Cosby Matt Rourke/AP

In this Saturday, June 17, 2017, file photo, Bill Cosby exits the Montgomery County Courthouse after a mistrial was declared in his sexual assault trial in Norristown, Pa. Judge Steven O'Neill who presided over Cosby's sexual assault trial is weighing whether to make public the identities of the jurors who deadlocked in the case. He said he would rule by Wednesday, June 21.

August 21, 2017

Cosby hires Michael Jackson's lawyer for sex assault retrial

Courts Bill Cosby Philadelphia Lawyers Associated Press
By Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA — Bill Cosby has hired Michael Jackson's former lawyer to represent him at his November retrial on sexual assault charges in Pennsylvania.

Cosby's spokesman announced Monday that the 80-year-old comedian is bringing in Tom Mesereau to lead a retooled defense team. Lawyers from the first trial in June had said they wanted off the case.

Mesereau won an acquittal in Jackson's 2004 child molestation trial. He has also represented boxer Mike Tyson, actor Robert Blake and rap mogul Marion "Suge" Knight.

Mesereau will be joined by Sam Silver, who represented now-imprisoned former U.S. Rep. Chaka Fattah of Pennsylvania in a corruption case, and former federal prosecutor Kathleen Bliss.

Cosby's first trial on charges he drugged and molested a woman at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004 ended in a hung jury.

