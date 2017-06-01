Courts Bill Cosby
Bill Cosby Jury Selection Gene J. Puskar/AP

Bill Cosby, right, leaves after attending the second day of jury selection in his sexual assault case at the Allegheny County Courthouse, Tuesday, May 23, 2017, in Pittsburgh. The case is set for trial June 5 in suburban Philadelphia.

June 01, 2017

Cosby judge weighs drug, sex assault experts as trial nears

Courts Bill Cosby Norristown Associated Press
By Associated Press

NORRISTOWN, Pa. — Lawyers for Bill Cosby hope to exclude expert testimony about quaaludes and the behavior of sex assault victims when the comedian goes on trial Monday near Philadelphia.

Defense lawyers are sparring with prosecutors Thursday for perhaps the final time before Cosby goes on trial on charges he drugged and molested a woman in 2004.

Montgomery County Judge Steven O'Neill says he will allow expert testimony on victims' behavior as long as he finds the psychologist's testimony valid and relevant.

The defense also wants to block the drug expert from testifying about quaaludes because they say Cosby last possessed the sedative years before he met the trial accuser.

But prosecutors say they were still available on the black market in the early 2000s.

Just In

Must Read

Maps

053017_Mapspelling

Map: Words people in each state can't spell for their lives

Eagles

053117MychalKendricks

June 1 (tomorrow) is an interesting date for the Eagles, in terms of trading players

Social Media

Brisket Philly Sandwich

What's a 'Brisket Philly Sandwich,' anyway?

Food & Drink

Bacon and beer

Festival celebrates bacon and beer as perfect pair

Escapes

Limited - Holiday Inn Aruba

$609 & up -- 5-Nt. Getaway to Aruba: Family Friendly w/Air

 *
Limited - Italy & Greece & Athens

$1837 & up -- Italy & Greece: 9-Night Getaway w/Air
Limited - Egypt & Nile Cruise

$1799 -- Egypt & Nile Cruise 8-Night Vacation Incl. Air
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.