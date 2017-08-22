Entertainment Entertainment News
Bill Cosby Matt Rourke/AP

Bill Cosby arrives at a pretrial hearing in his sexual assault case at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Montgomery County, on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017.

August 22, 2017

Bill Cosby's new lawyers want delay in start of November retrial

Entertainment Entertainment News United States Associated Press
By Associated Press

NORRISTOWN — Bill Cosby's new legal team says it wants to delay the start of his sexual assault retrial, currently set for November.

The lawyers made their first appearance Tuesday on behalf of the 80-year-old comedian who grew up in North Philly. Cosby is charged with drugging and molesting a woman at his home in Montgomery County. His first trial ended in a hung jury, setting the stage for a retrial.

RELATED: Cosby hires Michael Jackson's lawyer for sex assault retrial

At a hearing, a judge released Cosby's old lawyers from the case. His new legal team includes Tom Mesereau, the high-profile attorney who won an acquittal in Michael Jackson's child molestation case.

Cosby is being retried on charges that he assaulted Andrea Constand in 2004. He has said their sexual encounter was consensual.

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

082217_Byron-Maxwell_AP

Byron Maxwell has some interesting thoughts on the Eagles

Eclipses

01-082117_Eclipse_Carroll-2.jpg

In Philadelphia region, solar eclipse becomes teachable moment as millions look skyward

Solar Eclipse

Donald Trump Solar Eclipse

He did it

Celebrities

People Taylor Swift

Coinciding with solar eclipse, Taylor Swift posts cryptic snake video on emptied social media accounts

Escapes

Limited - Paris La Tour Eiffel - Eiffel Tower

$1035 & up -- 4-Star Paris Escape w/Flights

 *
Limited - Palm Springs - Westin Mission Hills

$55 & up -- Greater Palm Springs Summer Deals up to 60% Off
Limited - Savannah Georgia Getaway

Save up to 30% in Savannah This Summer
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.