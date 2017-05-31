Stabbing David Oh
05312017_David_Oh_PCC Source/Philadelphia City Council

David Oh is a Republican at-large member of Philadelphia City Council.

May 31, 2017

Councilman David Oh stabbed in Southwest Philly

Stabbing David Oh West Philly Crime Violence
By Jenny DeHuff
Republican At-large City Councilman David Oh was stabbed on Wednesday night in Southwest Philadelphia, according to Philadelphia police. 

The 57-year-old politician was rushed to Penn Presbyterian Trauma Unit for treatment around 10 p.m. He is reportedly listed in critical, but stable condition. 

Oh was undergoing emergency surgery because of the wound's location relative to internal organs, police said. He was said to be in good spirits.

Oh was stabbed on the left side by a suspect in a robbery on the 5800 block of Thomas Avenue around 9:45 p.m., according to police. Oh has lived on that block since 1963.

No arrests have been made at this time but police said the suspect is a black man in his 20s, with a scruffy beard, wearing a black shirt with white lettering, and black pants. He was last seen heading west on Thomas Avenue.

Roughly two hours after the incident, Mayor Jim Kinney released the following statement:

"We are all praying for Councilman Oh's quick recovery and thinking of his family during this incredibly difficult time. Whenever violence happens on our streets it is a terrible tragedy. When it happens near our homes, where we are supposed to feel safe, it is all the more devastating. Anyone with information regarding this crime is urged to call 911."

Oh was the first Asian-American elected to political office in Philadelphia and is the only military veteran currently serving on City Council.

A reception is planned in support of him Thursday night at the Racquet Club of Philadelphia in Center City. It's hosted by state GOP House Speaker Mike Turzai. 

Jenny DeHuff

