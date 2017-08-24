Odd News Money
tip GetUpStudio/iStock

.

August 24, 2017

Couple gives New Jersey waitress $1,200 tip on $20 food bill

Odd News Money New Jersey Restaurants Waitresses Associated Press
By News 12
Associated Press

WOODBRIDGE, N.J. — Some talk and laughs paid off for a waitress in New Jersey.

Brianna Siegel served a couple on Tuesday evening at Bar Louie in Woodbridge. 

After they paid their $20 bill, they handed her an envelope and told her to open it when she got home.

Siegel tells News 12 New Jersey she nearly fell on her knees when she got home, opened it and found a check made out to her for $1,200. 

The couple also included a note that said, in part, "Whenever it gets hard, know God got you."

Siegel says she deposited the check and plans to use the money toward nursing school and a new car.

Information from: News 12

News 12

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

AP_17236019408384.jpg

Rhys Hoskins asks unselfish question, then annihilates baseball, continues setting Phillies records

Social Media

Frank Rizzo

Italian Market Facebook apologizes to Helen Gym after posting emotional call for resignation

Free Food

waffle

Here's how to score free waffles in Philly today, National Waffle Day

Military

Raven Rock

Here's the gigantic, not-so-secret Pennsylvania bunker 'where nuclear war in the U.S. would begin'

Escapes

Limited - Palm Springs - Westin Mission Hills

$55 & up -- Greater Palm Springs Summer Deals up to 60% Off
Limited - Paris La Tour Eiffel - Eiffel Tower

$1035 & up -- 4-Star Paris Escape w/Flights

 *
Limited - Savannah Georgia Getaway

Save up to 30% in Savannah This Summer
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.