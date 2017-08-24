Couple gives New Jersey waitress $1,200 tip on $20 food bill

WOODBRIDGE, N.J. — Some talk and laughs paid off for a waitress in New Jersey.

Brianna Siegel served a couple on Tuesday evening at Bar Louie in Woodbridge.

After they paid their $20 bill, they handed her an envelope and told her to open it when she got home.

Siegel tells News 12 New Jersey she nearly fell on her knees when she got home, opened it and found a check made out to her for $1,200.

The couple also included a note that said, in part, "Whenever it gets hard, know God got you."

Siegel says she deposited the check and plans to use the money toward nursing school and a new car.

Information from: News 12