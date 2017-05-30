Odd News Engagements
hot air balloon Victoria Jones/AP

This file photo shows a hot air balloon preparing to land near Calais in northern France on Friday April 7, 2017. In Canada on Saturday, a couple's romantic moment nearly ended in tragedy when the hot air balloon they were riding crashed not long after they got engaged on board.

May 30, 2017

Couple's hot air balloon engagement followed by nearly tragic crash

Odd News Engagements Edmonton Canada Associated Press
By Associated Press

EDMONTON, Alberta — A romantic moment aboard a hot air balloon nearly ended in tragedy when the balloon crashed just moments after a couple got engaged on board.

Christine Peters had just said yes to Stephen Peters' proposal in the sky near Edmonton, Alberta, in Canada on Saturday. She tells CTV Edmonton that the balloon then quickly began falling out of the sky and the pilot told the 10 passengers aboard to brace themselves.

Peters says the balloon landed in a tree. The pilot was able to free it for a bit before hitting another tree and then the ground. Peters says it dragged for another 100 to 200 feet before finally coming to a stop. No one was hurt.

Martin tells CTV the crash has given him an "awesome" proposal story.

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

052917 Wentzy

Carson Wentz declares favorite cheesesteak, which isn’t really a cheesesteak

SEPTA

02-110216_SEPTA_Carroll.jpg

SEPTA approves systemwide fare increases effective in July

Bad For You

Pepsi Fire

Bad For You - Pepsi Fire

Food & Drink

Bacon and beer

Festival celebrates bacon and beer as perfect pair

Escapes

Limited - Egypt & Nile Cruise

$1799 -- Egypt & Nile Cruise 8-Night Vacation Incl. Air
Limited - Italy & Greece & Athens

$1837 & up -- Italy & Greece: 9-Night Getaway w/Air
Limited - Warwick Paradise Island

$759 & up -- 4-Star Adults-Only Retreat: Bahamas Trip w/Air

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.