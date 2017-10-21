Immigrants Abortion
Immigrant Detained Abortion J. Scott Applewhite/AP

Activists with Planned Parenthood demonstrate in support of a pregnant 17-year-old being held in a Texas facility for unaccompanied immigrant children to obtain an abortion, outside of the Department of Health and Human Services in Washington, Friday, Oct. 20, 2017.

October 21, 2017

Court, for now, blocks immigrant teen's access to abortion

Immigrants Abortion
By Jessica Gresko
Associated Press

WASHINGTON — An appeals court is blocking — for now — an abortion sought by a pregnant 17-year-old immigrant being held in a Texas facility.

The court says the government should have time to try to release her so she can obtain the abortion outside of federal custody.

A three-judge panel of the appeals court in Washington issued its ruling on Friday — hours after arguments from lawyers for the Trump administration and the teenager.

The court ruled 2-to-1 that the government should have until Oct. 31 to release the girl into the custody of a sponsor, such as an adult relative in the United States.

If that happens, she could obtain an abortion if she chooses.

If she isn't released, the case can go back to court.

Jessica Gresko

