Sean Kratz of Northeast Philadelphia, left, and Cosmo DiNardo of Bensalem, both 20, are charged with murder and other offenses in the slayings of four men in Solebury Township, Bucks County.

September 07, 2017

Cosmo DiNardo, Sean Kratz, charged in Bucks County murder of four men, due in court

By Associated Press

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. — Two cousins charged in the deaths of four men who were found buried on a sprawling Pennsylvania farm are due in court for a preliminary hearing.

Twenty-year-old Cosmo DiNardo and 20-year-old Sean Kratz are scheduled to appear in county court in Doylestown on Thursday.

DiNardo admitted to killing the men on his parent's farm in July. His lawyer has said DiNardo confessed in exchange for prosecutors agreeing to not seek the death penalty.

Kratz is charged with killing three of the men. Kratz's attorney has vowed to offer a "vigorous" defense.

Prosecutors say the bodies of three of the men were found buried in a common grave. The fourth man was found in a separate location. All four had been shot and at least three had been set on fire.

