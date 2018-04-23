'Creed 2' needs you! Here's how you could be in the movie

If you’ve ever wanted to be in a movie, then keep reading. There’s a company called Heery Loftus Casting operating out of Philadelphia which helps producers fill roles for movies, television, commercials, and more. Heery shares information about casting calls for extras, speaking roles, and anything else that producers require to fulfill their needs.



The latest casting call is for "Creed 2," starring Sylvester Stallone and Michael B. Jordan, being shot in and around Philadelphia. The best part about the casting call is that everyone is invited to participate, regardless of your previous acting experience. In fact, you don’t need any experience at all.

How does it work?

Heery will often post updates on their Facebook page asking for specific types of people who are interested in the particular role they’re working to fill. Their updates include what the role is, what it entails, the dates people are required, the production, and also the physical attributes they’re particularly in need of. Sometimes, the casting calls require a specific type of person if the role calls for specific body types, ethnicities, etc.

For example, one recent call asked for medical professionals of a particular age. One casting call asked for a left-handed female with excellent cursive handwriting. Another casting call asked for African-Americans with an athletic build. There are plenty of different roles to fill and many people fit into multiple roles. The only thing you have to do is apply.

How do I apply?

Heery will provide instructions on how to apply to each casting call. Each person is required to meet the requirements and then follow the directions provided to submit the requested materials as needed. This often includes a photo of yourself and sometimes requires other information such as a description of the size and type of your body if it’s an athletic role, or the type of car you drive if a driving role is required. Readers who fit the bill may submit their information to Heery, who will then respond accordingly if the applicant is a good match for the roles.

How do I get in the "Creed 2" movie?

Heery’s latest casting call asks for extras to appear in "Creed 2," which is directed by Steven Caple, Jr., and set for release on Nov. 21. Extras are the people in the background of movies, television shows, and commercials. They can have speaking roles, non-speaking roles, and each extra’s purpose varies based on the needs of the production.

Imagine that – you can have absolutely no acting experience and you’re selected to be an extra in "Creed 2." There’s a good chance that Michael B. Jordan or Sylvester Stallone walk in the room and you’re starstruck, but you have to keep your cool and pretend it’s like a normal day.

Heery’s latest casting call on Facebook states:

“Heery Loftus Casting is looking for background for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday 4/23, 4/24 & 4/25. for Creed 2. Need to be avail ALL three days. Need ALL types. ALL Ethnicities. UNION & NON UNION. Please submit a photo and your cell phone # to creed2casting@gmail.com. Put "Fight 2" in the subject line. This is shooting outside of Philadelphia between Aston & Chester, PA. This is an indoor shoot and will be 10-12 hour full days. Paid positions. Must have own transportation.”



What does all of that mean?

It means you must be available on all the three days. You can be any type of person of any ethnicity. You can be in an acting union (such as SAG-AFRTA) or not at all. You must submit a photo of yourself and your cell phone number to the address listed with the exact subject line listed. The shooting location is just outside of Philadelphia and you should be able to get yourself there. The exact address is not usually provided because they only supply that to people who are hired. The position will require 10- 12-hour days. People accepted for the roles will be paid for their time. Using “Fight 2” as the subject indicates that it could be the recording of a particular fight scene of the movie, but you may not find out until you arrive.

Do you need acting experience?

No. Anyone can apply.

What will you do?

Roles as an extra could have you doing almost anything. You might be walking up or down the street. You might be sitting somewhere pretending to have a conversation with someone. For a movie like "Creed 2," you could be cheering in the audience while boxers perform in the ring. There are many things that extras do in movies and it will almost always be different.

Do people get paid for this?

Yes and no. Some roles offer paid positions and some do not. Heery Loftus Casting always informs the actors if the position they’re seeking is paid or non-paid. The pay varies and people are often told up-front so there are no surprises.

What’s the catch?

There is no catch. You just have to apply and hope to be accepted. You may have to sign a few documents giving them permission to use you in the production. After that, you then follow all directions, show up and do the job. The most important thing to know is to not look at or follow the camera with your eyes. You probably shouldn’t run up to the main actors and try to group-hug them either. Both incidents could get you thrown off the set like you’re on "The Jerry Springer Show."

What is Heery Loftus Casting?

As per their website, “Heery Loftus Casting is the leading casting company in the Delaware Valley and Winner of the 2013 ARTIOS Award for Excellence in casting and 2013 Primetime EMMY nominee for casting. With over 30 years’ experience providing the entertainment industry with talent, we offer a full range of services for every type of production on the East Coast, with locations in Philadelphia and New York.”

Follow Heery Loftus Casting on Facebook for their latest casting calls in Philadelphia.