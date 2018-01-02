January 02, 2018

CrossFit King of Prussia offering free workout on MLK Day

For those with young kids, babysitting will be available at the gym

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Fitness Free
Tires Matthew O'Haren/USA TODAY Sports

Flipping tires is often part of CrossFit workouts.

CrossFit King of Prussia is offering an all-ages workout on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Jan. 15.

If you've ever been interested in trying CrossFit, the high-intensity fitness program incorporating elements from several sports and types of exercise, this is your chance to try it for free.

CrossFit workouts can incorporate tire flips, kettlebell swings, box jumps and more.

RELATED: Everything you need to know about the 2018 New Jersey Marathon | 5 fitness studios where babies are welcome

The beginner-friendly workout will take place in the morning, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. For those with young kids, babysitting will be available at the gym.

While the MLK Day workout is free to attend, registration is required. Spots are limited to 50 people.

Free MLK Day Workout

Monday, Jan. 15
9:30-10:30 a.m. | Free with registration
CrossFit King of Prussia
200 Dekalb St, Bridgeport, PA 19405
(973) 885-8728

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Fitness Free King of Prussia MLK Day Suburbs Family-Friendly Philadelphia

Just In

Must Read

Weather

The next few days: Snow, 'wicked cold' and significant impacts
Carroll - Frozen Schuylkill River and Boathouse Row

Eagles

Eagles players requested to practice in pads this week
010318DougPederson

Comedians

Colin Quinn wants you to shut up and enjoy the show
Colin Quinn

Treatments

Temple Hospital recognized for treatment of incurable disease
Stock_Carroll - Temple University

Sixers

Video of every Markelle Fultz move from his return to Sixers practice
010218-MarkelleFultz-KyleNeubeck1

Food & Drink

Insane man eats 16 cheesesteaks in half a day for some reason
Cheesesteaks Bon Appétit

Escapes

Limited - Hawaiian Cruise by Norwegian Cruise Line

Hawaii Cruise $1429 & up. Choose from 5 Free Offers

 *
Limited - Wine and relaxation getaway in Sonoma County

Wine & Relaxation Await in Sonoma Valley: Up to 50% Off
Limited - Bermuda getaway

$118 & up -- Island-Wide Bermuda Hotel Sale, up to 50% Off

 **
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.