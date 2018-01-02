CrossFit King of Prussia offering free workout on MLK Day

CrossFit King of Prussia is offering an all-ages workout on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Jan. 15.

If you've ever been interested in trying CrossFit, the high-intensity fitness program incorporating elements from several sports and types of exercise, this is your chance to try it for free.

CrossFit workouts can incorporate tire flips, kettlebell swings, box jumps and more.

The beginner-friendly workout will take place in the morning, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. For those with young kids, babysitting will be available at the gym.

While the MLK Day workout is free to attend, registration is required. Spots are limited to 50 people.

Monday, Jan. 15

9:30-10:30 a.m. | Free with registration

CrossFit King of Prussia

200 Dekalb St, Bridgeport, PA 19405

(973) 885-8728

