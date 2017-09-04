Local gallery to showcase photos from Cuba

Take a peek into the "beauty and sadness" of Cuba through artist Sandy Stolzman's exhibit at RACSO Art Gallery, a space that showcases contemporary Latin American art.

There are 20 photographs in the exhibition. Stolzman's colorful images portray everyday beauty and gritty realism.

The photographs are produced using a dye-infused metal print process, a unique medium that the artist uses because of the depth, color and quality it gives the image.

"The images seem to sparkle," according to RACSO.



There will be an opening reception on Thursday, Sept. 7, from 6-8 p.m. Cocktails by Pollyodd and Colombian empanadas will be served.

The exhibition "Cuba: Beauty and Sadness" coincides with Hispanic Heritage Month.

"Cuba: Beauty and Sadness"

Thursday, Sept. 7 through Sunday, Oct. 8

RACSO Art Gallery

1935 E. Passyunk Ave.